One killed, at least 14 wounded in Ohio nightclub shooting - police
One person was killed and at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, police said.
ISLAMABAD An official autopsy report on the death of Reuters journalist Maria Golovnina has concluded that she died of asphyxiation, the cause of which "at this stage cannot be established."
Golovnina, 34, the Reuters bureau chief for Afghanistan and Pakistan, was declared dead in an Islamabad hospital on Monday after she collapsed in the Reuters news bureau.
Pakistan authorities are conducting a further toxicology report, which is expected to take about a month.
"We fully support Maria's family, the doctors and others who are reviewing her case, and will provide them any information we can," Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters, said in a statement.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)
One person was killed and at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, police said.
PARIS The frontrunner in France's presidential election, Emmanuel Macron, received yet another boost to his candidacy on Sunday when nine lawmakers from a center-right party allied with conservative rival Francois Fillon decided to rally behind him.