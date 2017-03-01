Giveaway bags are seen during the shareholder meeting of Germany's Rheinmetall AG in a hotel in Berlin, Germany, May10, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) reported a better-than-expected 23 percent year-on-year rise in 2016 operating profit, driven by a continuing turnaround at its defence unit, which hopes to benefit from increased NATO spending.

Shares in Rheinmetall jumped almost 4 percent to a 10-year high in early trading on Wednesday. By 0924 GMT, they were up 3.7 percent at 74.81 euros.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 353 million euros ($373 million), above the 342 million-euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

EBIT at the defence unit, for years the group's problem child, jumped 63 percent to 147 million euros, taking its EBIT margin to 5 percent. Orders rose 13 percent.

The more profitable automotive unit posted a modest EBIT increase of 3 percent and a margin of 8.4 percent.

Rheinmetall will publish detailed 2016 results on March 23.

($1 = 0.9476 euros)

