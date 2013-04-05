LONDON Funds invested in Deutsche Bank's rhodium exchange-traded commodities rose 20 percent in the first quarter as a tightening market balance and gains in its sister metals platinum and palladium caught buyers' attention.

The 11 million euro inflow into the fund was similar to that seen in the first three months of 2012 but double the fourth quarter's 5.4 million euros. The increase lifted assets under management to 65.2 million euros from 54.2 million euros.

The bank said there are now 68,659 ounces of rhodium backing the U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated products it operates (XRH0.L), which were launched in May 2011. The products issue securities backed by a tenth of an ounce of metal.

Rhodium, which is of the same chemical family as platinum and palladium, is chiefly used in catalytic converters.

Prices were hit hard by weakness in car demand during the financial crisis, slummping from more than $10,000 an ounce in mid-2008 to $1,030 at the end of last year. They have since edged up to $1,165 an ounce.

"Although rhodium has similar properties and is used for the same purposes as platinum and palladium, save for jewellery, its price hasn't similarly recovered from the 2008 correction," a spokesman for Deutsche Bank said.

"Investment interest would largely be driven by the hope that rhodium will catch up with the other two platinum metals."

The inflow into the rhodium ETCs mirrors interest in platinum- and palladium-backed exchange-traded products, holdings of which rose in the first quarter even as gold-backed ETPs saw record outflows.

Metals refiner Johnson Matthey forecast that the rhodium market would swing into a 43,000-ounce deficit last year on a combination of rising demand and lower output from both miners and refiners.

