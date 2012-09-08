Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
FRANKFURT Rhoen-Klinikum (RHKG.DE) Chief Executive Wolfgang Pfoehler does not believe shareholders will hinder further strategic steps after its takeover by rival Fresenius (FREG.DE) failed, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Saturday.
"I do not believe that our new shareholders will pursue a policy of blocking," Pfoehler told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview.
Rhoen and Fresenius were prevented from striking a deal after rival healthcare companies Asklepios and B. Braun bought large enough stakes in Rhoen to sabotage a takeover.
Asklepios had viewed a Fresenius Rhoen combination as a threat to its own growth strategy, a source told Reuters.
Pfoehler said he still considers it strategically logical for two large private clinic operators to merge.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by John Stonestreet)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.