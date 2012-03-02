A general view shows the devastation as rescue workers search for victims in the rubble after the March 2011 magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in Rikuzentakata, northern Japan, March 13, 2011. This picture forms part of a set of 'before' and 'after' images released... REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO Filmmaker Ridley Scott and Fuji Television are teaming up to make "Japan in a Day," a documentary about how people spend the first anniversary of last year's devastating earthquake and tsunami.

The project is dedicated to those who lost their lives or are still suffering from the March 11 disaster, which killed nearly 20,000 people and set off the Fukushima nuclear crisis, organizers said in a release.

The "Gladiator" director's production company Scott Free, which he runs with his brother Tony, and Fuji will seek video footage contributed by anyone in Japan as well as globally, showing their lives on March 11, 2012, to be uploaded to the website: www.youtube.com/JapanInADay/

Fuji will also donate 200 cameras to people in the disaster-struck areas for the project.

The best entries, judged by the filmmakers, will be selected to complete a movie that will be released in theatres internationally, and Fuji will donate profits to victims in those areas.

Scott, who also directed "Alien" and "Thelma & Louise," has been nominated for three Academy Awards in directing.

