Girls demonstrate against the Saudi-led coalition outside the offices of the United Nations in Yemen's capital Sanaa August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations said on Monday it had removed the Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting in Yemen from a child rights blacklist pending a joint review by the world body and the coalition of the cases of child deaths and injuries.

The U.N. report on children and armed conflict - released last Thursday - said the coalition was responsible for 60 percent of child deaths and injuries last year, killing 510 and wounding 667, and half the attacks on schools and hospitals.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)