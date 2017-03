NEW YORK Research In Motion Ltd Chief Executive Thorsten Heins said on Wednesday its touchscreen BlackBerry 10 phones will not go on sale in the key U.S. market until mid-March.

Devices with physical keyboards will be available globally in April, he told reporters in New York.

Heins said the touchscreen phones' late U.S. release is due to carrier testing. They will be available in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Writing by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)