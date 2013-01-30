Research In Motion Ltd on Wednesday unveiled a long-delayed line of smartphones it hopes will return the company to the top of a market it once dominated, promising its BlackBerry 10 devices will wow consumers and businesses alike when they hit store shelves.

The company also announced that it was changing its name to BlackBerry, hoping for brighten its tarnished image as it launched the BlackBerry 10.

Here is some early reaction to the launch:

MARK SUE, ANALYST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

"So far so good, the buzz seems mostly positive. It's an ultra-competitive industry, however, so it's going to be a tough fight for BlackBerry, which has limited resources. Beyond the form factor, elegant software, RIM has to get partners to help win this battle ... BlackBerry needs carrier partners to promote the new devices, apps partners to build the ecosystem, and enterprises to commit to the device. So it comes down to how many "likes" BlackBerry can get from its friends."

CARL HOWE, VICE-PRESIDENT FOR CONSUMER RESEARCH GROUP, YANKEE GROUP

"the device stacks up well against iPhone and Android devices. I believe it will quickly gain ground with BlackBerry lovers and with business that have invested in BES enterprise infrastructures. Because BlackBerry controls its entire ecosystem including software, hardware, and services, it can move quicker than Android and Windows can. We see BlackBerry rapidly becoming a solid third ecosystem behind Apple and Android."

IAN NAKAMOTO, DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH, MACDOUGALL, MACDOUGALL & MACTIER

ON STOCK PRICE:

"I think a lot of it was built into the market and people are taking some profits. They took some profits yesterday and even Friday. ... It was such a well advertised-launch date that people moved the stock up and then they took profits ahead of when it was going to be revealed.

"For RIM, it's a normal stock market day. It would have been an abnormal stock market day if it had got cut in half or something."

MICHAEL GARTENBERG, ANALYST, GARTNER

"RIM has clearly reinvented itself with a new set of devices and a platform. It's definitely met the table stakes for many users. The challenge will be to keep the momentum going for developers and apps and leveraging the Blackberry brand. Blackberry delivered the first step but this is a marathon not a sprint."

(Compiled By Frank McGurty)