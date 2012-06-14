TORONTO BlackBerry maker Research In Motion RIM.TO has nominated Timothy Dattels as an independent director on its board, replacing Antonio Viana-Baptista, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

Dattels is a senior partner at TPG Capital LP and was previously Goldman Sachs' head of investment banking for Asia excluding Japan.

Viana-Baptista, a former Telefonica executive, had been a RIM director since September 2009.

RIM is proposing that the remainder of its board be re-elected at an annual meeting on July 10.

RIM's Nasdaq-listed shares were down 5 percent at $10.14 (6.52 pounds) in morning trading. The stock has lost more than 70 percent of its value over the past year.

The company also said Thorsten Heins, who was promoted to chief executive in January, received total compensation of $10.2 million in fiscal 2012, which ended late in March. He received an award of 400,000 restricted stock units, which vests over a three-year period, for taking the top job.

A year ago, events were slightly more dramatic, as RIM narrowly avoided a vote of confidence on its management when an investor withdrew a motion to split the CEO and chairman roles, after the company promised to study the issue. The roles were shared at the time by Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie. The pair stepped down from both roles in January, though Lazaridis remains an influential member of the board.

When Heins took over as CEO in January, board member Barbara Stymiest became chairwoman.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Euan Rocha in Toronto. Editing by Bernadette Baum)