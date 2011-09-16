Research In Motion RIM.TO RIMM.O reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by an ageing lineup of BlackBerry smartphones that was only refreshed very late in the quarter and tepid sales of its PlayBook tablet computer.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company's adjusted net profit fell 47 percent to $419 million (265 million pound), or 80 cents per diluted share, on revenue of $4.2 billion.

RIM shipped 10.6 million smartphones and 200,000 PlayBook tablet computers in the three months to August 27, sharply below the average estimate of analysts.

COMMENTARY:

BILL KREHER, TECHNOLOGY ANALYST, EDWARD JONES INVESTMENT, ST LOUIS

"Given management's consistent history of overpromising and under-delivering, we lack faith that the company can successfully hit the guidance that they've set."

"The company was looking for the PlayBook to be a new avenue of growth, and it looks like the numbers were very underwhelming relative to expectations, and I think overall the market needs to re-examine its estimates for the Playbook longer term."

"Right now the street probably needs to look past Blackberry 7 and focus on the QNX-based devices, but I still lack faith in management's ability, and given recent execution issues, we wouldn't be surprised if it is either delayed or pushed through with some functionality omitted."

EDWARD SNYDER, ANALYST CHARTER EQUITY RESEARCH

"This report is another nail in the coffin of management. Even though they guided down for this quarter they still fell short of that."

Regarding the guidance for third quarter phone shipments he said: "If that happens it would be good but so far their track record of being able to predict their own performance has been abysmal,"

"They did release a lot of new phones ... but I think investors are going to sit on the sidelines until they see actual results. These results are not good."

"I don't think anybody believes their guidance. Management's credibility is at an all time low."

"We're well past the point these guys should be replaced."

OLIN GILLIS, ANALYST, BGC PARTNERS

"The question is, are they closing the gap with Apple and Android, and even Windows Phone 7? And we don't see that happening, because the real transition for RIM is just beginning, they're going to be moving everything to QNX."

"They've got to focus on their future, which is QNX, and they need to revisit where their market position is going to be, because they're having a tough time competing in the high end, and the low to mid end is going to get very crowded, very soon, with Android and Nokia phones."

STERNE AGEE, ANALYST, SHAW WU, SAN FRANCISCO

"The numbers look bad, but the good news is that they are probably at an inflection point and in the midst of a transition."

(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Sinead Carew in New York; editing by Frank McGurty)