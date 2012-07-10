A guest checks his mobile device before the start of the Research In Motion Limited (RIM) annual general meeting of shareholders in Waterloo July 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Research In Motion Limited (RIM) co-founder and former President Mike Lazaridis (C) sits with fellow directors during the annual general meeting of shareholders in Waterloo July 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Research In Motion Limited (RIM) President and CEO Thorsten Heins speaks during the annual general meeting of shareholders in Waterloo July 10, 2012. Research In Motion Ltd's slate of directors was re-elected at the BlackBerry maker's annual general meeting on Tuesday, Chairwoman Barbara Stymiest said. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Research In Motion Ltd RIM.TO will sell one of its two corporate jets as part of an effort by the embattled smartphone maker to save $1 billion (644 million pounds) in annual costs throughout its operations, a report said on Tuesday.

The BlackBerry maker has put its nine-passenger jet up for sale, looking to fetch some $6 million to $7 million, Bloomberg News reported, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the matter. RIM will hold on to its 14-passenger jet.

A company spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on the story.

Overall, Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM is looking to save some $1 billion in operating costs this year through efficiencies, including layoffs, as its BlackBerry smartphones loses market share and losses mount.

