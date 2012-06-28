TORONTO Research In Motion Ltd RIM.TORIMM.O posted a fiscal first-quarter net loss on Thursday and said it would cut 5,000 jobs as its BlackBerry smartphone shipments fell sharply for a second straight quarter.

Its adjusted net loss was $192 million (123.7 million pounds), or 37 cents a share, in the three months to June 2. Revenue declined 33 percent to $2.8 billion.

The company had warned it would post an operating loss but had not provided specifics.

A year ago RIM reported net income of $695 million, or $1.33 a share, on sales of $4.91 billion.

Shares of RIM, which have dropped about 70 percent over the past year, were halted soon after the close of regular U.S. trading hours.

