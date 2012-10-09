Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
LONDON Global miner Rio Tinto (RIO.L) has turned increasingly cautious on the outlook for its business over the coming months, prompting it to deepen cost cuts and put new projects under even greater scrutiny, Chief Executive Tom Albanese said on Tuesday.
Rio - the world's second-largest iron ore miner and the diversified producer most exposed to China and a recovery in its industrial output - earlier said it had cut its economic growth forecast for China.
"There is some good news coming. The question is when will all of this flow through, ultimately, to our markets," Albanese told reporters ahead of a seminar with investors on the miner's copper business.
"Overall, I'd say that we are more cautious on the outlook for the next few quarters for our business than we would have been a couple of months ago."
Albanese added he did not expect any major new projects to be approved in the near term.
Analysts have worried over delays to a deal with the Chinese authorities to secure power for the flagship Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, but Albanese said he saw "real momentum" in talks that have come down to commercial terms.
"I am confident they will come to a commercial understanding," he said.
Analysts have said delays may not affect the current ramp up timetable for the mine as long as a deal is reached before the end of the year. The mine is currently scheduled to begin commercial production in the first half of next year.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Keith Weir)
BERLIN European tour operator TUI reported a narrower loss for the first-quarter, although its German TUIFly unit was hit by costs of around 22 million euros ($23 million) due to staff calling in sick after a new strategy was announced in October.
ZURICH Credit Suisse on Tuesday posted a 2.35 billion Swiss franc (1.87 billion pounds) net loss for the fourth quarter on the back of a U.S. legal settlement, and said it will cut its headcount further in 2017 by a net 5,500 jobs.