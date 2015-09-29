LSE launches 200 million pound share buyback
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .
SYDNEY Australian iron ore miner Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) on Wednesday said it has agreed to sell a 40 percent stake in its thermal coal mine to New Hope Corporation Ltd (NHC.AX) for $606 million.
Rio Tinto, advised by Deutsche Bank, has put all its coal stakes in the Australian state of New South Wales up for sale. Most industry observers had expected Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) to be the most likely buyer as it has coal mines in the same area but those prospects are fading as concerns over its debt mount.
Rio Tinto declined to comment on whether it was still looking to sell any of its other coal stakes in New South Wales.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .
BRUSSELS An attempted merger between the German and British stock exchanges was struck down by European regulators on Wednesday, formally ending a deal that unravelled in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.