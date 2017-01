A Rio Tinto logo is displayed on the front of a wall panel during a news conference in Sydney November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

MELBOURNE The government of Guinea has called on Rio Tinto (RIO.AX)(RIO.L) to spell out what exactly it has discovered in an internal investigation into payments made to an adviser in Guinea who helped it secure ownership of the Simandou project.

"The Government of Guinea is demanding a full account from Rio Tinto of any wrongdoing identified in the company's dealings with the Republic of Guinea," Guinea's Minister of Mines and Geology Abdoulaye Magassouba said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)