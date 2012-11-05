BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON Global miner Rio Tinto (RIO.L) said on Monday that it had signed a power supply deal with a Chinese company for its huge Oyu Tolgoi project, putting it on course to start production in the first half of next year.
Earlier in October, Rio flagged potential delays at the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, due to prolonged talks with China over power supply.
Rio said that the binding agreement with the Chinese company meant that the commissioning of ore-processing equipment could start in the next few weeks.
Turquoise Hill (TRQ.TO), controlled by Rio (RIO.AX), is also involved in the Oyu Tolgoi project.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Rhys Jones)
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell on Friday despite OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs, on concerns over rising U.S. supplies and as traders begin to pull out crude barrels from pricey storage as physical markets show signs of tightening.