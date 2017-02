A woman runs past the reception desk of the Rio Tinto Limited Shanghai Representative Office in Shanghai March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

SYDNEY Global miner Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) said it expects a tough macro operating environment for the foreseeable future.

"There is no doubt these are challenging times for the sector and for your company," incoming Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques told the company's annual general meeting in Australia on Thursday.

"The macro-economic environment is tough, and is likely to remain so for the foreseeable future, from whichever way you look at it," he said.

