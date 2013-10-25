Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
MELBOURNE Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) has agreed to sell its majority stake in the Clermont coal mine in Australia to Glencore Xstrata (GLEN.L), The Australian reported on Friday.
Glencore Xstrata and Rio Tinto declined to comment on the report.
Rio Tinto put its 50.1 percent stake in the Clermont coal mine up for sale earlier this year along with a minority stake in its Coal & Allied joint venture, which analysts estimated could together fetch $3.2 billion (2 billion pounds).
Rio's co-owners in the Clermont mine in Queensland are Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), Japan's Electric Power Development Co Ltd (9513.T) and a consortium of Japanese power companies.
China's state-owned Shenhua Group Corp Ltd and India's Aditya Birla Group were among companies that looked at the coal assets, but sources said those parties had dropped out of the running.
Dutch trader Trafigura and India's Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS) had put in bids below $850 million for the Clermont stake, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month.
There has also been talk that Glencore and Rio Tinto are discussing a possible joint venture of their coal assets in Australia to help cut costs and shore up margins with thermal coal prices holding close to four-year lows.
Glencore is the top thermal coal exporter in Australia, while Rio Tinto is the largest thermal coal producer in Australia's Hunter Valley.
Bankers and analysts had predicted Rio would have a tough time selling the assets given a poor outlook for thermal coal prices and high costs in Australia.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.