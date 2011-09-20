LONDON Rio Tinto (RIO.L) has seen demand holding up in recent weeks despite signs of nervousness among customers, and the miner told investors on Tuesday that low client inventories meant the impact of market jitters on its profits would be limited.

September, after the traditional summer lull in Europe, is a key month for producers and Rio Chief Executive Tom Albanese told investors the group's order books were full.

"We are seeing softer markets than we would have, even a few months ago. Customers are more cautious, but demand is not unwinding as some would fear," he told investors and analysts in a seminar focussed on the group's energy and copper divisions.

"While there are signs of nervousness, the lack of inventory in the supply chain means the impact of current economic concerns on our business will be limited, unless of course financial markets substantially deteriorate."

Albanese reiterated Rio was confident in the long-term prospects for demand, with appetite for copper, aluminium and iron ore expected to double in the next two decades.

The miner said it had seen evidence of destocking in China and slowing growth rates, but said a policy-induced hard-landing there remained "unlikely this year."

Albanese added his voice, however, to warnings on supply constraints hitting the industry.

Miners across the board have warned of barriers to the expansion of supply as companies, particularly at the smaller end of the scale, are hit by funding and other constraints, including strikes and disruption related to labour shortages.

BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) said last month the market was overestimating the ability of the industry to bring on new mines.

"Permitting delays, labour and equipment shortages and technically challenging ore bodies are all contributing factors," Albanese said.

RIO EXPECTS TO BOOST COPPER OUTPUT

Copper has been one of the worst hit commodities, as miners face higher disruption rates, deeper mines, declining grades and increased sovereign risk.

Rio Tinto estimates 56 percent of copper supply will be in countries with high or medium sovereign risk in 2020, compared to an already increased 46 percent in 2010.

Rio is expecting to boost production of copper, its second most important division, after 2011, as grades improve and it begins commercial production from the Oyu Tolgoi project in 2013.

Oyu Tolgoi is 66 percent owned by Ivanhoe Mines with the remainder owned by the Mongolian government. Rio, which has invested $3 billion (1 billion pounds) in the Oyu Tolgoi project over the past five years, owns 48.5 percent of Ivanhoe and has said it could increase that further.

Higher prices have helped Rio offset the impact of weaker copper production in the first six months of 2011, as it is hit along with peers by the impact of lower grades.

The miner said on Tuesday that it had increased resources at its Kennecott Utah Copper Bingham Canyon Mine, where it aims to increase the life of the mine with a $2 to $3 billion expansion.

New technology would also allow it to boost copper production, Rio said, with developments including a new tunnel-boring system to be piloted at the end of next year.

Rio said Australian coal, where production was battered along with other miners by bad weather at the start of the year, has largely recovered from the floods and is ramping up to a compound annual growth rate of over six percent to 2015.

The miner also told investors over $4 billion of its $7 billion share buy-back programme had been completed. It has reduced debt to $7.6 billion at the end of August, down by $1 billion since the end of June.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Anthony Barker)