Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
MILAN Italian property company Risanamento (RN.MI) said on Friday it had accepted an offer from Chelsfield/The Olayan Group to buy a portfolio of property located in Paris for 1.225 billion euros ($1.68 billion).
In a statement Risanamento said it would cash in more than 230 million euros after stripping out debt relating to the property when the deal closed.
The company said it would make a consolidated capital gain of more than 280 million euros. ($1 = 0.7310 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.