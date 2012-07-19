Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
NEW YORK RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L), an investment trust chaired by Lord Jacob Rothschild, has bought a stake in private equity firm Corsair Capital.
The companies, which announced the stake on Thursday, did not disclose the size of RIT's investment in Corsair or the size of its stake in the buyout firm, which specializes in financial services investments.
RIT said it plans to issue $7.5 million of new shares as part of its payment for the investment in Corsair. It will end up owning a minority stake in Corsair's general partner, the companies said in a statement.
Rothschild said in the statement that the two firms plan to work together on future investment opportunities.
Jacob Rothschild is a member of the Rothschild banking family, which began when Mayer Amschel Rothschild started a business in Frankfurt in the late 18th century.
(Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by Leslie Adler)
MOSCOW Ford has become the first major foreign carmaker in Russia to see sales grow after three bad years, potentially vindicating its decision to double down on a notoriously volatile market when rivals decided to cut and run.
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.