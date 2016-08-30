* Key BtL issuers like Paragon pull back from RMBS

* Auburn 10, new names could fill in as spreads narrow

* Bradford & Bingley sale still an uncertainty

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Faced with waning bond supply from established UK buy-to-let RMBS issuers, investors are pinning their hopes on alternative lenders and legacy portfolio sales to fill the void.

Primary buy-to-let RMBS issuance has slumped by 67% to just £538.3m so far this year as Brexit worries and regulatory noise around the sector pushed out spreads and put off regular issuers.

And while RMBS spreads have recovered recently, the market cannot compete with the super-cheap funding offered to UK banks under the Bank of England's new Term Lending Scheme (TLS).

Investors now hope that tighter spreads will lure smaller shops, non-bank lenders and private equity funds holding legacy portfolios into the primary market instead.

"As spreads tighten and the economics start to make more sense, you might see more people who can't access the Term Lending Scheme (TLS), for instance, utilising the securitisation market," said Edward Panek, head of ABS investment at Henderson Global Investors.

For one, the window of opportunity could prompt a trade backed by the legacy Capital Home Loans (CHL) book, half of which was acquired by Cerberus Capital Management last year.

As part of the deal, the US private equity firm also took over the legal rights of CHL and its servicing platform.

Two sources said they believe a deal backed by a part of the CHL mortgages, dubbed Auburn 10, could emerge later this year. Auburn 9, the last trade printed from that platform, cleared the market in July 2015.

Earlier this year, Cerberus securitised £13bn in Northern Rock mortgages, clearing the largest European securitisation since the crisis.

"There are certainly legacy portfolios out there," said Rob Ford, portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, whose listed UK Mortgages Limited fund issued one of the year's two buy-to-let deals.

"And if there is a supply squeeze and spreads are getting tighter and there's still demand, that will definitely help. You would expect people to consider coming to market."

CONSPICUOUS ABSENTEE

Paragon Mortgages is at the heart of the supply issues, having being entirely absent from the market in 2016, despite lending a whopping £1bn to buy-to-let landlords in the nine months to June 30.

In contrast, it printed £950m-equivalent across three deals in 2015, providing nearly half of last year's supply in the market.

"We will still use the RMBS market, but maybe more opportunistically," said Peter Shorthouse, Paragon's director of treasury and structured finance, explaining that bank funding has become increasingly attractive for the group.

"It depends where pricing goes - we have the assets and the programme in place, it's a question of cost for us, and we don't see current levels as competitive."

Supply concerns could be alleviated at a stroke, however, if Bradford & Bingley - the elephant in the room when it comes to legacy portfolios - sells down its mortgage book.

Earlier this month, the UK government called £2.9bn in Aire Valley bonds primarily backed by buy-to-let mortgages originated before the lender was nationalised in 2008.

The call sparked speculation that the government is inching closer to selling off the £17bn Bradford & Bingley book, part of which backs the called bonds.

In its March budget, the Treasury said it will dispose of the portfolio in a "programme of sales" expected to wrap up by the end of 2017 or beginning of 2018.

But even if the sale kicks off this year, one investor said it might not provide the shot in the arm the RMBS market needs.

"Depending on whether it goes to lenders or a private equity shop - in the way that the Northern Rock pool did - it could bring or not bring quite a lot of further supply to the market." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, additional reporting by Alice Gledhill. Editing by Robert Smith, Helene Durand)