LONDON, Oct 28 (IFR) - Permanent Master Issuer 2011-2, the latest UK RMBS from Lloyds, provides another example of US demand for European assets, and there is no sign yet of investor fatigue just yet. The UK's largest lender included US$2.95bn of US dollar denominated bonds, following deals for Santander UK, Nationwide Building Society and RBS which were also dominated by dollar securities this last month.

Lloyds was sole lead on a sterling tranche, and joined by Barclays Capital, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley on the remaining dollar bonds.

US investors were briefed about the deal at the ABS East conference in Miami two weeks ago, and following its announcement on the previous Friday a conference call was scheduled - there was no need for a full roadshow as such due to those meetings as well as familiarity with the Lloyds name.

Book updates followed with orders exceeding USD2bn and then USD2.75bn at levels in line with Silverstone 2011-1 and Holmes 2011-3.

"It was a great result, getting good size for the bank at levels commensurate with Santander UK and Nationwide Building Society," said Bob Paterson, head of ABS syndicate in Lloyds' wholesale division.

This pricing match was achieved on the US$1bn three-year tranche, which priced at 155bp. Sandwiching this class was a 1.96-year at US$900m that priced at 155bp and a 3.96-year US$1.05bn that printed at 160bp.

The sterling tranche, sized at GBP750m, of which about GBP250m Lloyds placed and retained the rest, had a 4.84-year average life and came at 165bp - again matching Nationwide and Santander.

One notable absence in this capital structure is a euro tranche, where the swap costs continues to be prohibitive. Paterson explained that during the early stages of discussin the transaction the basis swap in the three year area was around 35bp, but widened by close to 10bp by time the deal completed. On Friday afternoon it was quoted at 40/46bp.

UK DEALS FILL US PRIVATE LABEL GAP

RBS, Santander UK, Nationwide Building Society and now Lloyds have sold USD11.3bn of bonds between them from just four trades since mid September, compared to GBP1.305bn in sterling (this includes the Lloyds GBP750m tranche of which its only sold a third) and only EUR420m of euro notes.

By targetting US accounts, these issuers are plugging a gap cause by a lack of private label RMBS issuance in the US, and bank treasuries with cash to put to work can earn a decent spread on European assets.

"US banks' cash deposits are increasing and they want secured risk they can buy cheaply. Currently domestic alternatives are limited," explained Paterson.

Bank investors' risk appetitie for RMBS is borne out by 77.3% of this category of buyers were in the book, followed by fund managers with 9.8%, insurance companies at 4.4%, supranationals at 4.2% while the residual 4.3% was accounted for by others.

There were 34 orders in total, split eleven in Class 1A1, twelve in Class 1A2, six in Class 1A3 and five in Class 2A.

These investors were not perturbed by a structural nuance introduced to the Permanent trust after the first few deals emerged following the subprime-induced market collapse in 2007 - the maturity purchase option.

This is essentially a put option. If Lloyds does not exercise the call at the expected maturity dates (October 2013, 2014 and 2015 for the three US dollar bonds and October 2016 for the sterling tranche), it will grant investors the opportunity to put bonds back to the issuer at par. Any bonds left outstanding at this stage, regardless of the currency or average life, will step down to a coupon of three-month Libor plus 120bp.

In Permanent 2011-1, which priced in April, the step-down was to 40bp, which Paterson explained was the result of specific requests from some investors.

The decision to continue using this put option, which has been criticised for blurring the distinction between covered bonds and RMBS due to the recourse back to the issuer, is a moot point, but one that unsurprisingly does not bother Lloyds as it still able to secure demand for its trades.

"Some investors like it as a concept as it removes any uncertainty about extension risk," explained Paterson. BARCLAYS JOINS PIPELINE US investors will have more UK supply to digest in the form of a new transaction from Barclays Bank's Gracechurch Mortgage Finance programme.

Marketing commences on November 2 for a transaction offered in 144a/Reg S format. One investor said that given where the current interest is, and the euro swap cost, he anticipated dollar bonds to lead the way once more.

The Gracechurch trust was restructured about a year ago, with Barclays repaying Series 2009-1 notes that were retained by the originator.

In addition, it repurchased around GBP11.5bn of trust collateral and added a new subordinated loan of GBP548m, which will only be repaid after all other notes have been redeemed. The subordinated loan is a limited recourse loan facility.

At the time Moody's said it would be rating positive, partly because there would be 11.74% of credit enhancement (reserve fund plus subordinated loan) below the most junior Class D notes. The seller's share also doubled to around 44.5%.

And earlier this month, the redemption of the series 2006-1 Class A5, B3, B4, C3, C4, D2, D3 and D4 bonds was announced for the November 21 payment date.

Barclays has been active in the ABS market this year, but focused on its credit card programme. Through five series of bonds it has sold USD1bn, EUR2.13bn and GBP540m across three currencies. The bank has also issued EUR4.5bn in euro covered bonds this year, but no sterling.

Following Barclays, market participants expect more UK RMBS supply to come, possibly from a building society. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Alex Chambers)