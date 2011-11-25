LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Two UK RMBS originators hit the headlines this week, but for different reasons. Clydesdale Bank announced its first public RMBS for four years on Monday, but on Thursday Investec Bank ended its attempts to sell the full capital structure of its first deal for a year, citing market conditions.

What may work in Clydesdale's favour is the inclusion of a US dollar tranche in Lanark Master Issuer 2011-1, tapping a market that is more liquid than sterling at present, while the restructuring of the trust six months ago to remove all buy-to-let loans leaves it as a purely owner-occupied issue.

Investec's Gemgarto 2011-1, on the other hand, was announced as a prime deal, but the underlying statistics indicate otherwise: the presale reports outlined a mixture of non-conforming and buy-to-let mortgages, as well as 0.44% arrears over one month, 11% of the portfolio with one county court judgement and 4% with two or more. Seasoning is also very low, at a little over four months.

However, non-prime characteristics were not the only stumbling block, as widening UK RMBS spreads and an intention to place mezzanine bonds did not combine well.

Prior to the announcement, investors indicated that the issuer was targeting a spread inside 200bp, but given that sterling-denominated prime bonds were trading in the 180bp area or wider, it seems that the spreads needed for Investec would have made the deal unworkable.

One source in the deal made reference to this, saying it did not make sense to price in the current circumstances.

PRICED TO SELL

Paragon 16, which came three weeks ago pooling buy-to-let loans, appears to have been very fortunate with its timing, while its decision to print the senior bonds at a deliberately wide spread of 275bp to ensure the deal cleared also worked in its favour. The originator had originally intended to sell down the capital structure, but decided that the mezzanine spreads would have been too wide and so only sold Triple A tranches.

Clydesdale, as all other UK prime RMBS issuers have done of late, will also only place Triple A bonds. Lead managers Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and RBS showed the deal to European accounts this week, and visit the US next week, marketing 2.5-year euro and US dollar bonds and a longer 4.52-year sterling tranche.

Investors will be given plenty of time to familiarise themselves with the deal, as the lead managers said it could even be priced in January, if necessary.

Presale reports released last week do not yield anything too troublesome for investors. There is a 59% exposure to offset mortgages but the loans on average have a reasonable 69% LTV and are quite well seasoned at 37 months.

Current secondary market prices suggest that it may have to offer a premium versus other prime deals, however. Traders said that 0.8-year bonds from the 2007 issue were in the 180bp-190bp area while the longer 1.4-year notes were wide of 200bp. (Reporting by Anil Mayre)