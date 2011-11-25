LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Two UK RMBS originators hit the
headlines this week, but for different reasons. Clydesdale Bank
announced its first public RMBS for four years on Monday, but on
Thursday Investec Bank ended its attempts to sell the full
capital structure of its first deal for a year, citing market
conditions.
What may work in Clydesdale's favour is the inclusion of a
US dollar tranche in Lanark Master Issuer 2011-1, tapping a
market that is more liquid than sterling at present, while the
restructuring of the trust six months ago to remove all
buy-to-let loans leaves it as a purely owner-occupied issue.
Investec's Gemgarto 2011-1, on the other hand, was announced
as a prime deal, but the underlying statistics indicate
otherwise: the presale reports outlined a mixture of
non-conforming and buy-to-let mortgages, as well as 0.44%
arrears over one month, 11% of the portfolio with one county
court judgement and 4% with two or more. Seasoning is also very
low, at a little over four months.
However, non-prime characteristics were not the only
stumbling block, as widening UK RMBS spreads and an intention to
place mezzanine bonds did not combine well.
Prior to the announcement, investors indicated that the
issuer was targeting a spread inside 200bp, but given that
sterling-denominated prime bonds were trading in the 180bp area
or wider, it seems that the spreads needed for Investec would
have made the deal unworkable.
One source in the deal made reference to this, saying it did
not make sense to price in the current circumstances.
PRICED TO SELL
Paragon 16, which came three weeks ago pooling buy-to-let loans,
appears to have been very fortunate with its timing, while its
decision to print the senior bonds at a deliberately wide spread
of 275bp to ensure the deal cleared also worked in its favour.
The originator had originally intended to sell down the capital
structure, but decided that the mezzanine spreads would have
been too wide and so only sold Triple A tranches.
Clydesdale, as all other UK prime RMBS issuers have done
of late, will also only place Triple A bonds. Lead managers
Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and RBS showed the
deal to European accounts this week, and visit the US next week,
marketing 2.5-year euro and US dollar bonds and a longer
4.52-year sterling tranche.
Investors will be given plenty of time to familiarise
themselves with the deal, as the lead managers said it could
even be priced in January, if necessary.
Presale reports released last week do not yield anything too
troublesome for investors. There is a 59% exposure to offset
mortgages but the loans on average have a reasonable 69% LTV and
are quite well seasoned at 37 months.
Current secondary market prices suggest that it may have to
offer a premium versus other prime deals, however. Traders said
that 0.8-year bonds from the 2007 issue were in the 180bp-190bp
area while the longer 1.4-year notes were wide of 200bp.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre)