LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Principality Building Society
uncovered sufficient demand to price a debut issue, despite it
being a tricky time to print a UK RMBS, coming less than a month
after West Bromwich Building Society pulled a deal due to the
fevered market backdrop.
Few would have been surprised had it been undermined by the
unresolved European sovereign debt crisis and growing US
economic fears.
Led by RBS and UBS, Friary No.1 priced on Thursday with
GBP200m preplaced at the outset, leaving GBP75m for open sale -
although subsequent demand meant that around GBP300m was
actually placed.
Preplacement typically enables an issuer to achieve better
pricing than a fully public trade, mainly because of the removal
of execution risk, but Principality did have to offer a new
issue premium versus the last building society issue to price.
Guy Thomas, finance director at Principality Building
Society said: "We had been ready with the issue for a number of
weeks and so were waiting for clear run at the market."
Even with no competing supply, it could have proved an
awkward process given that virtually all other markets in Europe
are virtually shut.
However, Thomas explained that: "The issue is denominated in
sterling and is not so influenced by the European August
holiday."
One banker in the deal added that "a few large accounts were
sounded out before announcing the trade as the issuer wanted to
ensure a successful print, given the postponement or retention
of several primary deals in recent weeks due to market
conditions."
A preplacement strategy also worked for Lloyds' Arkle 2011-1
three weeks ago. Only a limited number of bonds were sold, but
in a rocky market where little else is getting done, it is a
winning strategy.
Of the GBP229m 1.23-year Class A1 and GBP457m 4.38-year
Class A2 (both Aaa/AAA from Moody's and Fitch), GBP72m and
GBP339m were retained, although a few extra tickets are being
written.
SMALL PREMIUM
It printed the Class A1 at three-month Libor plus 140bp and
the Class A2 at 180bp, versus the 155bp achieved by Silk Road
Finance Number Two from The Co-Operative Bank (which merged with
Britannia Building Society) on its 2.56-year euro and sterling
2.56-year notes on July 1.
The markets have moved considerably since then, and given
the current uncertainty there is no guarantee of what conditions
the originator would have faced had it decided to wait until
September when market players are hoping the securitisation
market reopens properly.
Principality, having already identified key accounts, was
presented with the opportunity to get a deal done in August,
and took it. As for the benefits of tapping the RMBS for the
first time, Thomas added: "It is a way to lengthen our maturity
profile and diversify sources of funding."
This pool is less leveraged and more seasoned than Silk
Road, but not as strong as the unfortunate West Bromwich's
Kenrick. Friary's underlying pool is £825m in size, with a low
weighted average current LTV of 58.01% and 35.7-months
seasoning. Silk Road had an LTV of 66.91% and 19.4-months
seasoning while the big master trusts LTVs are in the 60-70%
region.
The portfolio is also supported by reserve fund and back-up
agreements that placate Moody's in its operational risk review
(the agency has downgraded a number of tranches for issuers not
having suitable servicer plans to cope with servicer
disruption).
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, IFR Markets; editing by Alex
Chambers)