LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Principality Building Society uncovered sufficient demand to price a debut issue, despite it being a tricky time to print a UK RMBS, coming less than a month after West Bromwich Building Society pulled a deal due to the fevered market backdrop.

Few would have been surprised had it been undermined by the unresolved European sovereign debt crisis and growing US economic fears.

Led by RBS and UBS, Friary No.1 priced on Thursday with GBP200m preplaced at the outset, leaving GBP75m for open sale - although subsequent demand meant that around GBP300m was actually placed.

Preplacement typically enables an issuer to achieve better pricing than a fully public trade, mainly because of the removal of execution risk, but Principality did have to offer a new issue premium versus the last building society issue to price.

Guy Thomas, finance director at Principality Building Society said: "We had been ready with the issue for a number of weeks and so were waiting for clear run at the market."

Even with no competing supply, it could have proved an awkward process given that virtually all other markets in Europe are virtually shut.

However, Thomas explained that: "The issue is denominated in sterling and is not so influenced by the European August holiday."

One banker in the deal added that "a few large accounts were sounded out before announcing the trade as the issuer wanted to ensure a successful print, given the postponement or retention of several primary deals in recent weeks due to market conditions."

A preplacement strategy also worked for Lloyds' Arkle 2011-1 three weeks ago. Only a limited number of bonds were sold, but in a rocky market where little else is getting done, it is a winning strategy.

Of the GBP229m 1.23-year Class A1 and GBP457m 4.38-year Class A2 (both Aaa/AAA from Moody's and Fitch), GBP72m and GBP339m were retained, although a few extra tickets are being written.

SMALL PREMIUM

It printed the Class A1 at three-month Libor plus 140bp and the Class A2 at 180bp, versus the 155bp achieved by Silk Road Finance Number Two from The Co-Operative Bank (which merged with Britannia Building Society) on its 2.56-year euro and sterling 2.56-year notes on July 1.

The markets have moved considerably since then, and given the current uncertainty there is no guarantee of what conditions the originator would have faced had it decided to wait until September when market players are hoping the securitisation market reopens properly.

Principality, having already identified key accounts, was presented with the opportunity to get a deal done in August, and took it. As for the benefits of tapping the RMBS for the first time, Thomas added: "It is a way to lengthen our maturity profile and diversify sources of funding."

This pool is less leveraged and more seasoned than Silk Road, but not as strong as the unfortunate West Bromwich's Kenrick. Friary's underlying pool is £825m in size, with a low weighted average current LTV of 58.01% and 35.7-months seasoning. Silk Road had an LTV of 66.91% and 19.4-months seasoning while the big master trusts LTVs are in the 60-70% region.

The portfolio is also supported by reserve fund and back-up agreements that placate Moody's in its operational risk review (the agency has downgraded a number of tranches for issuers not having suitable servicer plans to cope with servicer disruption). (Reporting by Anil Mayre, IFR Markets; editing by Alex Chambers)