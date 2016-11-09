LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - The UK government achieved value for taxpayers with the sale of £13bn in Northern Rock legacy mortgages last year but lessons remain to be learned from the process, a committee tasked with evaluating the deal concluded on Wednesday.

The House of Commons Committee of Public Accounts released its report on the UK's sale, concluding the government succeeded in generating competitive tension and achieving above-book value for the public.

But the committee also recommended a post-sale review of the process, arguing it highlighted areas that need improvement - "particularly during the preparation phase."

"The Government is planning to sell more financial assets, including student loans and other UKAR mortgages," wrote the committee, which is made up of members of parliament.

"These loans may be less attractive to investors which may make achieving a good price more challenging. Ensuring competitive tension in these future sales will be a key part in achieving value for the taxpayer."

The committee said the government fell short by not quantifying the potential value of alternative sale options and by selecting the financial adviser, Credit Suisse, without an open competition. It was also conservative in its valuation of the assets, it said.

"HM Treasury should also have done more to consider the wider implications of the sale by scrutinising the impact on customers and tax revenues more thoroughly," wrote the committee.

UK Asset Resolution, the arm responsible for winding down lenders nationalised during the crisis, sold the mortgages to Cerberus Capital Management in November 2015, in the largest disposal of UK assets to date.

However, the transaction drew a divided response, with some critics arguing the government could have achieved better value.

LESSONS LEARNED?

The committee's conclusions come just over a month after UKAR restarted the sale of £16bn mortgages originated by Bradford and Bingley, which was also nationalised in 2008.

Notably, there are already signs the UK government may be aiming to do things differently this time around.

In August, UKAR opted to call some £3bn in legacy bonds backed by the mortgages, officially kicking off a wind-down of the securitisation platform holding some of the loans in the Bradford & Bingley book.

A spokesperson said at the time the move was aimed at "unencumbering" the assets and paving the way for a sale at some point in the future.

The move sparked speculation in the market that UKAR may be considering selling the loans in a piecemeal fashion, which could make it easier to achieve higher pricing for the lower-yielding (over base rate), mostly buy-to-let mortgage book.

On Tuesday, UKAR further fuelled these expectations when it said it was now working on an "asset sales programme that could ultimately lead to the phased repayment" of £15.65bn in debt to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

During the Northern Rock sale process, UKAR only called the legacy bonds issued by the Granite securitisation vehicle after it had agreed to sell the loans to Cerberus. (Reporting by Mariana Ionova; editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand)