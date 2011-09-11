Oscar-winning actor Cliff Roberston, who won Hollywood's top honour for his portrayal of a mentally disabled man in 1968 film "Charly," died of natural causes in New York on Saturday. Following is a list of some movies in which Robertson appears.
* "Spider-Man 3" (2007)
* "Spider-Man 2" (2004)
* "Spider-Man" (2002)
* "Mach 2" (2001)
* "Falcon Down" (2000)
* "Family Tree" (1999)
* "Escape from L.A." (1996)
* "Wind" (1992)
* "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" (1991)
* "Malone" (1987)
* "Shaker Run" (1985)
* "Star 80" (1983)
* "Midway" (1976)
* "Three Days of the Condor" (1975)
* "The Great Northfield Minnesota Raid" (1972)
* "Charly" (1968)
* "The Devil's Brigade" (1968)
* "Up from the Beach" (1965)
* "PT 109" (1963)
* "Gidget" (1959)
* "The Naked and the Dead" (1958)
* "Autumn Leaves" (1956)
* "Picnic" (1955)
(Source: The Internet Movie Database, www.imdb.com)