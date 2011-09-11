Oscar-winning actor Cliff Roberston, who won Hollywood's top honour for his portrayal of a mentally disabled man in 1968 film "Charly," died of natural causes in New York on Saturday. Following is a list of some movies in which Robertson appears.

* "Spider-Man 3" (2007)

* "Spider-Man 2" (2004)

* "Spider-Man" (2002)

* "Mach 2" (2001)

* "Falcon Down" (2000)

* "Family Tree" (1999)

* "Escape from L.A." (1996)

* "Wind" (1992)

* "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" (1991)

* "Malone" (1987)

* "Shaker Run" (1985)

* "Star 80" (1983)

* "Midway" (1976)

* "Three Days of the Condor" (1975)

* "The Great Northfield Minnesota Raid" (1972)

* "Charly" (1968)

* "The Devil's Brigade" (1968)

* "Up from the Beach" (1965)

* "PT 109" (1963)

* "Gidget" (1959)

* "The Naked and the Dead" (1958)

* "Autumn Leaves" (1956)

* "Picnic" (1955)

(Source: The Internet Movie Database, www.imdb.com)