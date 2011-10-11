LONDON British recruitment firm Robert Walters (RWA.L) said it remained cautious on its near-term outlook as weaker client confidence and a turbulent banking sector hamper growth in some of its markets.

Robert Walters on Tuesday posted a 13 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit to 48 million pounds, down from 24 percent growth in its second-quarter and below an analyst consensus of 50.1 million pounds, according to Altium Securities.

"Net fee income growth, whilst positive, has slowed as markets have become more challenging," Chief Executive Robert Walters said. "I would remain cautious, certainly for the rest of this year and probably the first half of next year."

Walters said the group, which places people in accountancy, banking and IT jobs, would focus on boosting its non-banking business, while continuing to invest in higher-growth markets including China, Brazil and Germany.

"Our view is that we are investing for the long-term. We are still opening offices. We are still hiring people, but we are hiring them in areas which are largely unaffected by either the confidence issue or the banking issue," Walters added.

The group's more cautious outlook follows similar sentiment from rival Michael Page MPI.L, which hit third-quarter forecasts on Monday but said that global economic concerns had slowed growth across all regions as clients delay hiring and candidates become less likely to move jobs.

Robert Walters, which now generates 75 percent of profit from its international business, said fees for Asia Pacific rose 18 percent, while Europe increased by 24 percent.

Business in its UK market showed a 4 percent decline on last year's figure to 12.1 million pounds, echoing similar stagnant conditions described by Michael Page and Hays (HAYS.L) last week.

Shares in the firm, which have dropped 34 percent in three months, were down 3 percent to 201.125 pence at 0813 GMT.

"There has been a slowdown in growth in the third quarter of the year and the short term outlook will clearly be affected by the current financial turmoil, which is likely to slow corporate hiring as well as increase candidate caution," wrote Investec analyst Robert Morton, who maintained his "Buy" rating based on the group's longer term structural growth prospects.

(Editing by Adveith Nair and Mike Nesbit)