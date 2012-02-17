Actor Robin Thicke arrives at Pharrell Williams' launch for his new liqueur in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles, California July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

NEW YORK Award-winning R&B singer Robin Thicke was arrested for marijuana possession after he was spotted smoking pot in a car on a New York City street on Thursday, police said.

Thicke, 34, was seated in a Cadillac Escalade driven by another person near Third Avenue and East 21st Street when he was seen lighting up a joint, police said.

"He was observed smoking marijuana and was found in possession of marijuana," a police spokesman said.

The driver was not arrested.

Authorities released an extremely cooperative Thicke after issuing him a ticket, but not before getting his autograph and snapping photographs with him.

The Grammy winning, platinum recording artist released his fifth studio album "Love After War" in December. He is the son of "Growing Pains" actor Alan Thicke.

