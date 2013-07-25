ZURICH Roche ROG.VX will continue to focus on bolt-on acquisitions, its Chief Executive Severin Schwan told reporters, declining to comment specifically on whether the company was considering a bid for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN.O).

Roche has been seeking financing for a potential bid for Alexion, which would mark a shift into treatments for rare diseases.

"As far as our overall innovation strategy is concerned there is no change ... It has always been our strategy to have internal and external innovation," Schwan told reporters.

"There is no change in our strategy, we will continue to focus on bolt on acquisitions."

