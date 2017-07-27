FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 5:34 AM / a day ago

Roche raises outlook after first-half beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside the Shanghai Roche Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. headquarters in Shanghai May 22, 2014.Aly Song/ File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S), the biggest maker of cancer drugs, raised its 2017 outlook after first-half profit beat market expectations just as the Swiss group's ageing portfolio of blockbuster medicines faces increasing competition from biosimilar copies.

"In 2017, Roche now expects sales to grow mid-single digit, at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow broadly in line with sales, at constant exchange rates. Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs," it said on Thursday.

Core earnings per share rose 6 percent to 8.23 Swiss francs, faster than 5 percent sales growth to 26.34 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected core EPS of 7.93 francs on sales of 26.11 billion.

(this story has been corrected to read 2017 outlook in first paragraph instead of 2007.)

Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

