Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
ZURICH Roche ROG.VX said on Monday the European Union approved Zelboraf, which represents a new treatment option for patients with the deadliest form of skin cancer.
The go-ahead, expected by investors after Roche flagged it as recently as December, follows one in the United States last August.
The new drug is given as a twice-daily pill and is designed to be used alongside a companion diagnostic test, also from Roche, that identifies which patients have a specific genetic mutation that means they will benefit from the treatment.
The gene sequencing technology, which Roche is targeting with a bid for San Diego-based Illumina (ILMN.O), is central to medicine's future as it allows researchers to better predict how patients will respond to a drug.
Coupled with strong study results from experimental breast cancer treatment pertuzumab, Zelboraf underscores Roche's commitment to targeted medicines.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).