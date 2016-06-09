The logo of of Rocket Internet, a German venture capital group is pictured in this September 24, 2014 illustration photo in Sarajevo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

BERLIN German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet expects its main start-ups to grow sales at an average of 25 to 40 percent in coming years even as it puts a new focus on improving profitability, its founder told shareholders on Thursday.

Shares in Rocket Internet slid last week after it reported that average revenue growth at its top start-ups slowed sharply in the first quarter to 34 percent from 217 percent a year earlier as it took steps to try to reduce their losses.

"We want to remain a growth company," Oliver Samwer, the founder and chief executive of Rocket, told the annual shareholders meeting, predicting an average growth rate of 25-40 percent for the next few years.

