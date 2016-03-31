BERLIN Online furniture retailer Home24, a start-up launched by Rocket Internet that wants to rival IKEA [IKEA.UL], has raised 20 million euros (15.8 million pounds) in new funding and is overhauling its management team.

Berlin-based Home24, founded in 2009 and now active in seven European markets as well as Brazil, is one of the leading companies launched by Rocket Internet, which seeks to be a launch pad for stock market listings of start-ups.

Home24 said on Thursday that Marc Appelhoff and Christoph Cordes, the founder and chief executive of Fashion for Home, a German rival that Home24 bought last year, would now help lead Home24 along with its founder Philipp Kreibohm, while current CEO Domenico Cipolla would leave the management team in May.

Home24 said in a statement the 20 million euros from new and existing investors would be used to invest in systems and processes to help the loss-making company achieve profitability.

Home24 sales jumped 63 percent to 172 million euros for the first nine months of 2015, but it made an operating loss of 56 million euros as it invested in logistics and broadened its offerings to 180,000 items.

Home24 hopes to make a big step towards profitability in 2016, Kreibohm told a conference call for journalists, but declined to predict when the company would break even.

Kreibohm said a stock market listing was a possibility in the future but was not currently on the cards.

Shares in Rocket Internet, which floated on the Frankfurt bourse in 2014, have fallen as plans to float its top start-ups have stalled and investors have expressed concern about the mounting losses of its ventures.

The stock was up 3.3 percent at 24.14 euros by 0910 GMT, still well below its 42.50 offer price.

Rocket Internet said in September it expects three of its top online start-ups to break even by the end of 2017. It hopes to list at least one within 18 months from then.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Maria Sheahan and Jason Neely)