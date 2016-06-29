BERLIN German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet has seen revenue growth slow or even go into reverse at its leading start-ups.
Here are the first quarter revenue growth rates for top firms in order of the valuation of Rocket's stake in the company as of April 31.
Company Valuation Q1 2016 Q1 2015
HelloFresh 1.47 bln euros 211 pct 369 pct
Delivery Hero 1.08 bln 91 pct n/a
Foodpanda 0.28 bln 74 pct n/a
Home24 0.44 bln 7 pct 128 pct
Global Fashion 0.18 bln 26 pct 81 pct
Westwing 0.15 bln 9 pct 55 pct
Linio 0.08 bln (51 pct) 148 pct
Jumia 0.07 bln (37 pct) 329 pct
Weighted average 34 pct 217 pct
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)