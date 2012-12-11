Musician Randy Newman arrives for the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, in this June 13, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/David McNew/Files

Producer Quincy Jones arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California in this February 26, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Files

Music and film producer Lou Adler is interviewed at 'A Celebration of Carole King And Her Music' concert in Hollywood in this December 4, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Sisters Ann (R) and Nancy Wilson of the band Heart perform at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles in this May 24, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/Files

Rappers Chuck D (L) and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy perform during the 2008 VH1 Hip Hop Honors show in New York, in this October 2, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Pop diva Donna Summer performs during the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo in this December 11, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/Files

LOS ANGELES Late disco queen Donna Summer and hip hop pioneers Public Enemy headed a list of eight new inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said on Tuesday.

Singer-songwriter Randy Newman, Canadian progressive rockers Rush, rock band Heart and the late blues guitarist Albert King are also being inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame, which pays homage to people who have influenced the music industry.

"We are thrilled to announce this year's class of inductees, which again represents the broad, compelling and significant definition of rock and roll," Joel Peresman, president and chief executive of the organization, said in a statement.

Non-performers Lou Adler, executive producer of the 1975 rock-musical cult hit "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," and pop arranger, composer and producer Quincy Jones are also named to the Hall of Fame.

They will be officially inducted at a ceremony in April in Los Angeles.

'Queen of Disco' Summer, who died in May at the age of 63, rose to fame in 1976 with the disco hit "Love to Love You Baby." She had three number one hits in 1979 with "Hot Stuff," "Bad Girls" and "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)," a duet with Barbara Streisand.

Although Public Enemy, formed by artists Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Professor Griff and DJ Lord, never topped the charts during their three-decade career, the group is known for giving hip hop a political and social conscience in the 1980s and early 1990s. They explored American race relations with songs such as "Fight the Power" and "911 Is a Joke."

Randy Newman, known for his sharp, ironic pop songs, has won two Oscar awards for songs he penned for "Monsters, Inc." and "Toy Story 3," and six Grammys for his film work.

Heart scored hits with "Magic Man" in 1976, "These Dreams" in 1986 and "Alone" in 1987, while Rush is recognized for complex rock songs that draw on blues.

King, who died in 1992 at age 69, was a towering figure in American blues guitar, with hits such as "Don't Throw Your Love on Me So Strong" in 1961 and "Born Under a Bad Sign" in 1967.

The eight inductees were chosen from a shortlist of 15 nominees. Those missing the cut include German electronic music ground-breakers Kraftwerk, rock group Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, rappers N.W.A. and rock band Deep Purple.

The inductees were chosen by some 500 voters of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, which includes past inductees, and for the first time this year fans were also allowed to vote.

Candidates for the Cleveland-based Hall of Fame must have released their debut album or single at least 25 years before 2012 to be eligible.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy)