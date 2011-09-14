LONDON, SEPT 14 - LONDON Oil firm Rockhopper Exploration PLC (RKH.L) moved closer to transforming the remote Falkland Islands into a new oil producing province, unveiling plans for a $2 billion (1.3 billion pounds) development project.

The plan to develop a large oil discovery the company made in the British-governed territory in 2010 could spark protest from Argentina which claims sovereignty over the Falklands.

Rockhopper said on Wednesday that its development plan envisaged first oil being produced by 2016 using a floating production storage and offloading vessel which would cost around $2 billion.

Following the initial find at the company's Sea Lion well, analysts questioned whether there were sufficient quantities of viable oil to justify investing in infrastructure.

The drilling of additional wells has established that the area holds a recoverable resource of 350 million barrels, said Rockhopper.

The company did not say how it planned to fund the project. It currently has cash resources of $170 million, giving it the resources to pay for two more wells.

Shares in Rockhopper, which have risen 9 percent in the last month closed at 246 pence on Tuesday valuing the company at 614 million pounds ($970 million). ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham)