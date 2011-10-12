LONDON Rockhopper Exploration (RKH.L) agreed a deal which it believes will give it greater exposure to its oil find in the Falkland Islands and said it has received interest from potential partners for a major development in the British territory.

The oil explorer said on Wednesday that it will acquire a 52.5 percent extra stake in part of a licence controlled by another UK explorer, Desire Petroleum DES.L, as it believes its oil field, called Sea Lion, extends into that licence.

Rockhopper will in return pay for a well to be drilled on the licence.

The company also said that it was undertaking a placing of up to 50 million pounds to help fund the cost of the well on the shared acreage and to complete appraisal drilling on the part of Sea Lion in its licence.

Rockhopper added that it had received initial interest from industry partners to become involved in a $2 billion (1 billion pounds) project to develop the large quantities of oil it has found in the islands, and has also started discussions with debt providers.

The project could stoke tensions with Argentina, which 30 years ago fought a war against Britain for control over the islands over which it still claims sovereignty.

Shares in Rockhopper closed at 191.25 pence on Tuesday, valuing the firm at 438.5 million pounds ($685 million).

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Lorraine Turner)