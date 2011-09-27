Trailblazing women in rock such as Joan Jett and Heart's Wilson sisters, as well as iconic rappers the Beastie Boys were among 15 music acts nominated on Tuesday for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

"From vocal groups to hip-hop, from singer-songwriters to hard rocking artists, this group represents the spirit of what we celebrate at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," president and chief executive Joel Peresman, said in a statement.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, whose "I Love Rock N' Roll" became an anthem of the musical genre fame, and "Crazy on You" singers Heart, led by Ann Wilson and her sister Nancy Wilson, are both first-time nominees.

They are joined by rockers Guns N' Roses, The Cure, The Small Faces/The Faces and R&B artists The Spinners, Rufus with Chaka Khan, bluesman Freddie King and 1980s rappers Eric B. & Rakim among those nominated to the Hall for the first time.

Repeat nominees who failed to make it into the institution in previous years were the Beastie Boys, funk rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers and War, as well as disco-era songstress Donna Summer and 1960s artists Donovan and Laura Nyro.

The 27th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland on April 14.

Acts are eligible for induction 25 years after their first release. This list of nominees all put out first albums in, or prior to, 1986. Inductees will be decided by 500 voters who include previous inductees and record industry insiders.

Days prior to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the institution will celebrate the grand opening of its new Library and Archive -- the world's largest collection of materials dedicated to rock 'n' roll.

(Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)