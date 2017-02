TORONTO Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) said on Thursday that Guy Laurence will take over as chief executive of the Canadian communications and media company in December, following the retirement of current CEO Nadir Mohamed.

Laurence is currently CEO of Vodafone UK, a division of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L), and has more than 30 years experience in the telecommunications, television and media industry.

Mohamed announced his retirement earlier this year.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon)