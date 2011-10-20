Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and Ana Araujo pose for photographers as they arrive for the world premiere of the film Larry Crowne at Westfield in west London June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

NEW YORK An upcoming reissue of the classic Rolling Stones album "Some Girls" will include a recently discovered track which will also be released as a single.

"No Spare Parts," which was recorded in Paris and was recently discovered by producer Don Was for inclusion on the new editions of "Some Girls" due out on November 21, tells the story of a trip from Los Angeles to San Antonio.

It features Mick Jagger on electric piano, Keith Richards on acoustic piano, Ron Wood on pedal steel guitar, Charlie Watts on drums and Bill Wyman on bass, Universal Republic Records said Thursday.

The label said the song, first recorded by Chris Kimsey in early 1978, features a "country guitar twang, subtle groove and soulful storytelling," describing it as "a powerful and poignant acoustic tune."

"Some Girls," a 1978 release that featured "Miss You" and "Beast of Burden," went a long way towards reestablishing

the Stones' then-flagging youthful appeal. It reached No. 1 on the U.S. charts and No. 2 in the United Kingdom.

"No Spare Parts" is slated for a world premiere on October 20 on the "Ken Bruce" show on BBC Radio 2, and will be available the same day on U.S. platforms beginning at 10 a.m.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Bob Tourtellotte)