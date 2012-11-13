(L - R)The Rolling Stones members Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger arrive for the world premiere of the Rolling Stones documentary ''Crossfire Hurricane'' at the Odeon Leicester Square in London October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON The Rolling Stones have added a fifth date to their 50th anniversary tour later this year, the band announced on its website.

In between two shows at London's O2 Arena starting on November 25 and two more at the Prudential Centre in Newark, NJ opening on December 13 the veteran quartet will play the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, NY on December 8.

Tickets for the fifth concert go on sale on Monday, November 19. The first four gigs quickly sold out despite complaints from many fans over high ticket prices ranging between around 95 pounds and 950 pounds for a VIP seat in London.

On auction website eBay, a pair of ticket with a face value of 406 pounds is on offer for as much as 1,500 pounds.

"You might say, 'The tickets are too expensive'," singer Mick Jagger told Billboard magazine in a recent interview.

"Well, it's a very expensive show to put on, just to do four shows, because normally you do a hundred shows and you'd have the same expenses."

He added that he did not agree with the secondary ticket market and stressed that the Rolling Stones did not profit from tickets changing hands at inflated prices.

The concerts celebrating 50 years of the band behind hits like "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and "Honky Tonk Women" are part of a series of events marking the milestone including a new documentary, a photograph book and a greatest hits album.

The music press has been rife with speculation that the Stones could launch a full world tour next year including a set at the Glastonbury music festival.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)