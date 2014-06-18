A rolls Royce flag is seen next to a Union flag in this picture taken in Derby, central England, July 20, 2010.

LONDON British engineering company Rolls-Royce (RR.L) has signed a memorandum of understanding with China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGNPC), one day after it struck the same agreement with China's SNPTC nuclear reactor vendor.

Under the agreement the two companies will look at collaborating in fields such as nuclear engineering support, the supply of emergency diesel generators and supply chain management, Rolls-Royce said in a statement.

China is the world's biggest nuclear new build market and Rolls Royce said it already supplies 70 percent of China's operating nuclear plants and those being built with control technology.

CGNPC is currently in discussions with France's EDF to take a stake in the French utility's Hinkley Point nuclear new build project in Britain, the country's first new nuclear plant in two decades.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton)