LONDON Britain's Rolls-Royce (RR.L) has won a $400 million (238 million pounds) contract with Azul Brazilian Airlines to service Rolls-Royce engines, which it said will be used to power the Brazilian company's aircraft.

Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric (GE.N), said on Wednesday Azul's six Airbus A330-200 and five A350-900 XWB aircraft would be powered by its Trent 700 and Trent XWB engines respectively.

Rolls said new customer Azul's $400 million TotalCare order would increase its order book by $100 million.

