Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
LONDON Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) questioned former Rolls-Royce (RR.L) chief executive John Rose in a bribery investigation the company settled last month, a person familiar with the matter said, confirming a Financial Times report.
Legal firm WilmerHale, which is representing Rose, declined to comment. The SFO and Rolls-Royce also declined to comment.
The newspaper said Rose, who was chief executive from 1996 to 2011, was one of many former Rolls-Royce executives questioned under caution in the investigation, which was the largest ever undertaken by the SFO.
Rolls-Royce agreed to pay 671 million pounds to settle the lengthy case last month, drawing a line under investigations by British, U.S. and Brazilian authorities into alleged criminal conduct spanning three decades.
Judge Brian Leveson said at the time that the investigation had uncovered "the most serious breaches of criminal law in the areas of bribery and corruption, some of which implicated senior management".
Leveson said the investigation into the conduct of individuals continued.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Susan Thomas)
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.