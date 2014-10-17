Vodafone to add over 2,000 British jobs to improve services
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
Rolls Royce CEO says economic climate has deteriorated more quickly in the last month. Rolls Royce says one contract directly affected by Russia sanctions, sees other knock-on economic affects
Oilfield services firm John Wood Group said on Monday it proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a recommended all-share offer valued at about 2.2 billion pounds ($2.69 billion).
LONDON Shares in British homebuilder Bovis jumped around 8 percent on Monday after it said it was in talks with rival Galliford Try about a possible takeover.