After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
Chief Executive Warren East said he was pleased with the start of the year, although there was still a great deal more to do to deliver the full year.
"As expected, near term cash flow performance remains challenging as we continue to invest in transforming and growing the business to benefit future years," he said in an update ahead of the Paris Air Show.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.
LONDON Talks between the Conservatives and the small Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to prop up Prime Minister Theresa May's government made progress on Wednesday, DUP lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson said.