A Rolls-Royce logo is pictured on an Airbus A380 engine during the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) at the Santiago international airport, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

LONDON British engineering company Rolls-Royce said there was no change to its guidance for 2014 and 2015, giving some reassurance there had been no further deterioration in the three weeks since it issued a shock profit warning.

The company, the second-largest maker of aircraft engines after U.S. group General Electric, saw its shares tumble on October 17 when it said profit would not rise next year, blaming cancelled and delayed orders.

Last week, it replaced its finance director and cut 2,600 jobs saying that underlying annual profit would take a 60 million pound hit this year and next from restructuring charges, partly related to the job losses.

"Excluding these charges, our guidance is unchanged for 2014, 2015 and the medium-term outlook, as outlined on 17 October," Rolls-Royce said in its statement on Thursday.

Rolls-Royce also said a deal to complete the sale of its energy gas turbines business to Siemens was on track to complete before the end of this year.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)