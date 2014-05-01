A Chinese visitor touches a Rolls-Royce swept fan on display at the ''Aviation Expo China 2005'' in Beijing September 22, 2005.

LONDON Britain's Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said currency headwinds were biting and a one-off charge in its marine unit would hit its first half, but excluding foreign exchange movements it was on track to report annual profit in line with previous guidance.

Rolls-Royce disappointed the market in February when it said that U.S. and European spending cuts would result in flat profits in 2014, bringing a decade of profit growth to an end. It reiterated on Thursday that growth would resume next year.

The world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind General Electric (GE.N) said that excluding the impact of adverse currency movements it remained on track for steady profits this year.

It said a 30 million pound charge in its marine unit meant its performance would be weighted to the second half of the year.

At current rates, however, it estimated that foreign exchange translation effects could lower profits this year by 40 million pounds ($67.54 million).

The latest consensus forecast is for pretax profit of 1.8 billion pounds, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Some analysts said the foreign exchange impact and the marine provision amounted to a reduction in guidance.

"I'm slightly surprised at the size of the potential hit because they do have hedging...the 40 million seemed a bit on the high side," Societe General analyst Zafar Khan said.

Shares in the company were down 2.6 percent to trade at 1,022.5 pence at 0847 GMT.

Sterling GBP= has risen about 4 percent against the U.S. dollar over the past six months and a raft of companies have warned of the impact including British luxury goods brand Burberry (BRBY.L) and engineering company GKN (GKN.L).

Other analysts said the currency headwinds were expected and shrugged off the one-off charge.

Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris said it was more important to consider the marked bias between the first and second halves.

"We have a rather grubby first half and then we have a rather excellent second half. Is the second half the best pointer to the future? Because if it is, this company looks to be in very fine shape," he said.

Another positive, said Morris, was reassurance from the company that there would be no adjustments to its accounts after the conclusion of talks with Britain's accounting regulator.

Rolls-Royce said its second half would benefit from cost savings as well as improved trading as it begins deliveries of the Trent XWB engine to be used on Airbus's (AIR.PA) new A350 airliner.

Rolls-Royce a day earlier said it was in talks regarding the sale of its energy parts unit, a deal said to be worth about 1 billion euros.

Analysts said such a disposal would be positive and proceeds could be used to fund its planned acquisition of the half of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, formerly Tognum AG, which it does not yet own.

Rolls-Royce said on Thursday that the purchase from Daimler, announced in March, would cost 2.43 billion euros.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Brenda Goh and Jason Neely)