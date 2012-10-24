LONDON Rolls-Royce (RR.L) has won a $2.6 billion (1.6 billion pounds) order from Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) for Trent engines to power 25 Airbus EAD.PA aircraft.

Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric (GE.N), said on Wednesday the order was for Trent XWB engines to power 20 Airbus A350-900 planes and Trent 900 engines for five A380 superjumbo jets.

The order includes a long-term service support package, Rolls said.

