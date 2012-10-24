Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
LONDON Rolls-Royce (RR.L) has won a $2.6 billion (1.6 billion pounds) order from Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) for Trent engines to power 25 Airbus EAD.PA aircraft.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric (GE.N), said on Wednesday the order was for Trent XWB engines to power 20 Airbus A350-900 planes and Trent 900 engines for five A380 superjumbo jets.
The order includes a long-term service support package, Rolls said.
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Neil Maidment)
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.